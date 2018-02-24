Never Tell a Psychopath Trailer: BBC America’s Killing Eve!

A deskbound MI-5 agent and a psychopathic killer: one limited by her job description and pay grade; the other not bound by those limits – or any others.

Each obsessing on the other in a story that ‘topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two women go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.’

Killing Eve premieres on BBC America on April 8th (8/7C).

BBC AMERICA’S KILLING EVE DEBUTS FIRST TEASER TRAILER

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in thriller penned by

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and produced by Sally Woodward Gentle’s

Sid Gentle Productions

BBC AMERICA released the first teaser trailer today for Killing Eve, the thriller starring Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (The White Princess), giving a peek into the warped relationship between Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer). Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse. Killing Eve premieres Sunday, April 8th at 8/7c.

Co-starring in the series alongside Oh and Comer are Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, True Blood) who plays Carolyn Martens, David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Penny Dreadful) as Eve’s colleague Bill, and Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Konstantin. Further cast includes Darren Boyd (Frank Haleton), Sean Delaney (Kenny Stowton), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Elena Felton) and Owen McDonnell (Niko).

Killing Eve was commissioned for BBC AMERICA by Sarah Barnett, President and General Manager of the network. The series is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA with Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are executive producers, with Colin Wratten serving as producer and Sandra Oh serving as associate producer.

