Netflix’s Black Mirror Will Be Right Back!

Patience is a virtue, but rest easy knowing there is more Black Mirror on the way.

Today, Netflix announced that its utterly addictive, Emmy Award-winning anthology series has been renewed for a much-anticipated Season 5.

Check out the Season 5 teaser here.

In the meantime, reflect on Black Mirror Seasons 1-4, all streaming now on Netflix, and stay tuned for more…

About Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Black Mirror can be seen at netflix.com/blackmirror.

For more information, please visit the official Black Mirror social pages:

Twitter: @BlackMirror

Facebook www.facebook.com/BlackMirrorNetflix

Like this: Like Loading...