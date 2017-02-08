Netflix Unleashing 1000+ Hours of Content Globally – It’s Just the Beginning!

In the era of niche TV, Netflix has an advantage over linear networks that program for specific audiences – it creates programming for all those niches.

Why?

Because they release their original content globally to more than 93 million viewers – each with their own unique tastes, ‘from the romantic comedy lover in Paris to the sci-fi aficionado in Sao Paulo’ and everyone in between – who watch their shows at different times and in different ways.

To get just a taste of Netflix’s upcoming programming for 2017, follow the break to explore the many trailers (and a couple small galleries) for their new and returning shows.

THERE’S NEVER ENOUGH TV ON NETFLIX

When Programming For Over 93 Million Unique Tastes Around The World, Creating More Than 1,000 Hours of Original Content is Just the Beginning

NEW YORK, Feb. 8 — Internet TV knows no time slot, no genre and no geographic bounds. Freed from these constraints, Netflix is able to program for over 93 million unique tastes of entertainment lovers around the world, from the romantic comedy lover in Paris to the sci-fi aficionado in Sao Paulo and everyone in between. That’s why in 2017, the streaming service will deliver the biggest and most diverse slate in Netflix history — with more than 1,000 hours of new series, films, stand-up specials, documentaries and more for members around the world.

“We aren’t in the business of creating ‘one size fits all’ programming, or building slates to fill a finite number of hours of a programming grid,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We’re catering to a dynamic world full of people with different tastes – and as a result, no two Netflix experiences are alike – we want to have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Netflix’s goal is to create an experience that consistently presents the right content to the right member at the right time. Over time, the service has improved its algorithms and developed a global recommendation system, delivering an even more personalized experience that helps members easily find a diverse set of movies, TV shows and more that they otherwise may not have been able to discover.

“The beautiful thing about the internet is that it has ushered in a new era of television centered on delivering the best possible experience to millions of people around the world — with the singular goal of connecting people with stories they’ll love,” said Todd Yellin, Vice President of Product. “Human beings have incredibly diverse and unique tastes — each person is more than the demographic group they belong to. At Netflix, we not only have a catalogue that meets the needs of these tastes and moods, but we use our technology to ensure we surface the right story to the right person at the right moment.”

See What’s Next on Netflix in 2017

Today at the Hudson Mercantile in New York, Netflix provided a first look at some of the new original content coming this year that may appear in a “Recommended for You” row sometime soon.

Bill Nye Saves The World will premiere April 21, 2017.

Orange Is The New Black Season 5 will premiere June 9, 2017.

Marvel’s Iron Fist First Look At Colleen Wing.

The OA Part II Pick-up.

Love Season 3 Pick-up.

Chef’s Table Season 3 Trailer.

Anne will premiere May 12, 2017.

Dear White People will premiere April 28, 2017.

Project MC2 will have a special episode launching on February 14, 2017-

Project MC2 has been picked up for seasons 4 and 5.

Buddy Thunderstruck will premiere March 10, 2017.

Castlevania Season 1, Part 1 Coming to Netflix in 2017

Free Rein, Coming Soon to Netflix

Girlboss will premiere April 21, 2017.

13 Reasons Why First Look Photos.

13 REASONS WHY – (Left to Right) Ross Butler, Justin Prentice, and Brandon Flynn. Photo by Beth Dubber/Netflix 13 REASONS WHY – Katherine Langford. Photo by Beth Dubber/Netflix 13 REASONS WHY – Dylan Minnette. Photo by Beth Dubber/Netflix 13 REASONS WHY – Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford. Photo by Beth Dubber/Netflix 13 REASONS WHY – Kate Walsh, Katherine Langford. Photo by Beth Dubber/Netflix

Travelers picked up for Season 2.

Kate McKinnon will voice Ms. Frizzle in Magic School Bus Rides Again.

Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott join House of Cards season 5.

House Of Cards Season 5 – Campbell Scott, Joel Kinnaman. Photo by David Giesbrecht/Netflix House Of Cards Season 5 – Robin Wright, Patricia Clarkson. Photo by David Giesbrecht/Netflix House Of Cards Season 5 – Patricia Clarkson. Photo by David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Casting JonBenet will premiere April 28, 2017.

Grace and Frankie will premiere March 24, 2017.

Julie’s Greenroom Trailer.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 93 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Like this: Like Loading...