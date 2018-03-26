Netflix Renews Five Unscripted Series!

Netflix has ordered second seasons of five unscripted series: Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It!, Queer Eye and The Toys That Made us.

Today, Netflix announced second seasons for several unscripted original series: Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It!, Queer Eye and The Toys That Made Us.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”

Netflix ordered second seasons of the following unscripted originals:

Dope

A docu-series filmed from the perspective of dealers, users and the police, this vivid series features a bracing look at the war on drugs.

Season two starts April 20, 2018.

Dope is produced by Wall to Wall Media Ltd., with Jeremy Dear and Chris Lent serving as executive producers and Ralph Perring as series producer.

Drug Lords

The stories of history’s most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers, and the men and women who’ve sworn to bring them down.

Michael Welsh and Jim Lindsay serve as executive producers. Chris Boulding is series producer, Elaine Morris is head of production and Ian Russell is head of international programs. Drug Lords is produced by ITN Productions.

Nailed It!

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part competition, part hot mess.

Nailed It! is produced by the Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Kip Madsen and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Daniel Calin and Jo Sharon serve as co-executive producers.

Queer Eye

Netflix’s new Fab Five forges relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more. The new Fab Five returns for season two: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

The series is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams and Jen Lane serving as Executive Producers. ITV Entertainment also produces the series with David George, David Eilenberg, Adam Sher and Jordana Hochman serving as Executive Producers.

The Toys That Made Us

The minds behind history’s most-iconic toy franchises discuss the rise – and sometimes fall – of their billion dollar creations. Season one followed Barbie, G.I. Joe and other franchises.

Brian Volk-Weiss, Tom Stern, Cisco Henson, Anne Carkeet and Edwin Zane are executive producers. The Toys That Made Us is produced by The Nacelle Company.

Like this: Like Loading...