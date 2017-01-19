Netflix Debuts Trailers For Two Upcoming Films Ahead of Sundance Premieres!

Netflix original films I don’t feel at home in this world anymore. and Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (pictured above) will be having their world premieres at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The first is about a woman whose home is burgled while she’s having an existential crisis. It’s the last straw and she sets out, with her martial arts-obsessed neighbor, to find and punish the thief.

The second finds two high school student sisters – perpetually embarrassed by their parents and school life – deciding to rob a train.

Netflix has released trailers for both and you can find them after the break.

I don’t feel at home in this world anymore. stars Melanie Lynsky and Elijah Wood. It premieres at Sundance today and premieres on Netflix on February 24th.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train – written and directed by Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) – premieres at the NEXT Festival on January 23rd and on Netflix on March 17th.

One of the most highly anticipated films at the festival, I don’t feel at home in this world anymore. will open the U.S. Dramatic competition on Thursday, 1/19 at the Eccles Theater.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train from promising filmmaker Sydney Freeland (Drunktown’s Finest) will premiere at the NEXT Festival on Monday, 1/23 at the Egyptian Theater.

I don’t feel at home in this world anymore. Synopsis

From the producers of Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women and Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room comes the story of Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a nursing assistant suffering through a crisis of existential despair. But when her house is burglarized, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her obnoxious martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals.

Written and directed by Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) in his directorial debut, with a distinctive look courtesy of cinematographer Larkin Seiple (Swiss Army Man, Cop Car), the film also stars David Yow, Jane Levy, Devon Graye, Christine Woods, Robert Longstreet, Lee Eddy and Gary Anthony Williams. The film was produced by XYZ Films and filmscience.

The film will launch on Netflix worldwide on February 24, 2017.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train Synopsis

Life is moving fast for whip-smart high school senior Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and her younger sister Laney (Rachel Crow). Graduation looms, their part-time dad is a full-time schemer, and adolescent embarrassments arrive daily — just like the train that rambles noisily through their backyard. But things take a turn for the worse when their mother Marigold (Danielle Nicolet) is thrown in jail for a minor offense after succumbing to the pressure of single parenting. To help her struggling family, Deidra hatches a plan to start robbing trains. Things go off without a hitch, until a railroad detective (Tim Blake Nelson) starts sniffing around.

Directed by Sydney Freeland and written by Shelby Farrell, the Netflix original film Deidra & Laney Rob a Train stars Ashleigh Murray, Rachel Crow, Tim Blake Nelson, Danielle Nicolet, Sasheer Zamata, David Sullivan, Missi Pyle, Arturo Castro, Brooke Markham and Sharon Lawrence. Susan Cartsonis and Nick Moceri serve as producers. Randy Kiyan, Ian Bricke, and Funa Maduka serve as executive producers.

The film will launch on Netflix worldwide on March 17, 2017.

Trailer Grade – I don’t feel at home in this world anymore. – B+

Trailer Grade – Deidra & Laney Rob a Train – A-

Photo courtesy of Netflix

