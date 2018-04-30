Neck Bomb Trailer: Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist!

2:28 PM. August 28, 2003. A man walks into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. This is a true story.

Evil Genius premieres on Netflix on May 11th. Check out the trailer below.

About Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist:

The truth behind an extraordinary criminal case, known as the “pizza bomber heist,” is brought to light in the four-part Netflix original documentary series Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist. In 2003 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a robbery gone wrong and a terrifying public murder capture the nation’s attention, and a bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers play cat-and-mouse with the FBI. Eventually, a middle-aged mastermind named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong — once a town beauty, now a woman grappling with mental illness — is arrested. But 15 years later, Evil Genius proves there’s more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought.

Watch Evil Genius, streaming on Netflix May 11th

Facebook.com/EvilGeniusNetflix

Watch Evil Genius on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/in/title/8015…

Like this: Like Loading...