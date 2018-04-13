NCIS Cruises To Season 17; Mark Harmon To Return!

Its weekly audience of 17 million viewers has earned NCIS a seventeenth season.

Star/Executive Producer Mark Harmon has signed an agreement to return as NCIS Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for season 17.

CBS RENEWS NETWORK’S TOP DRAMA “NCIS” FOR 2018-2019 BROADCAST SEASON HIT GLOBAL FRANCHISE RETURNS FOR 16th SEASON

STAR AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER MARK HARMON

SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT TO RETURN

CBS announced today that it has renewed NCIS, the Network’s #1 drama and the most-watched drama in world, for the 2018-2019 broadcast season. Additionally, series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has signed a new agreement to continue with the show.

“It’s pretty simple – viewers everywhere love NCIS,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS’ 16th season.”

This season, NCIS is averaging 17.0 million viewers and is one of the top five most-watched shows on broadcast television. On the digital front, NCIS is one of the most-watched primetime series across CBS’ digital platforms, including CBS All Access and in the Electronic Sell Through (EST) market. The series also continues to be a powerhouse in the global market, licensed in more than 200 territories. It currently holds the title of “the most-watched drama series in the world,” having received the International Audience Award by Eurodata TV Worldwide and the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

In syndication, previous season episodes of NCIS are cable television’s most-watched off-network drama, out-delivering the next closest competitor by +23%. NCIS is also cable’s second most-watched off-net series, behind only THE BIG BANG THEORY.

NCIS premiered on CBS in 2003. During the 2009-2010 broadcast season, it became the #1 drama/scripted program on television, and has remained the #1 drama every season since.

