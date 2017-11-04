NBC’s Chicago Med season 3 premieres on November 21!

Every day is a fight for life as the doctors, nurses, and staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center return for a season 3 premiere on its new night, Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10-11 pm ET/PT on NBC this fall as part of the Chicago franchise. The season 2 finale saw victories with new love as Dr. Choi reveals his love for ER nurse April, the discovery of and removal of a brain tumor, which was the cause of Robin’s erratic behavior. There was the introduction of new colleague Dr. Bekkar who causes friction with Dr. Rhodes. There was also heartache with Dr. Halstead breaking up with Nina, and most importantly, the shooting of psychiatrist Dr. Charles by one of his former patients.

As the countdown continues until the season premiere, Chicago Med fans can expect to see the usual high paced emergency room drama amidst the doctors, nurses, staff, and patients dealing with inter-personal turmoil and interactions as each other. Is there a chance for for romance between newly single Dr. Halstead and Dr. Manning? Will the competitive Dr. Bekkar cause problems for Dr. Rhodes? And what happened to Dr. Charles? Well, the only way you’ll know is to watch the fall premiere! For a recap of season 2’s season finale, check out the gallery below. And if you simply can’t wait until the premiere, check out the Chicago Med season 3 premiere promo below!

CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: Colin Donnell as Connor Rhodes — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: (l-r) Kenneth Choi as David Kwon, Rachel DiPillo as Sarah Reese — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: Colin Donnell as Connor Rhodes — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC) CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: (l-r) Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning, Nick Gehlfuss Will Halstead — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) CHICAGO MED — “Love Hurts” Episode 223 — Pictured: (l-r) Brian Tee as Ethan Choi, Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

