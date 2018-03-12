NBC Renews The Wall!

NBC has renewed its hit game show The Wall – in which a possible $12 million is at stake – for an additional twenty episodes.

Hit Series Comes From Glassman Media, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio Alongside Host/Executive Producer Chris Hardwick

In Addition to Strong Stateside Ratings, “The Wall” Makes Its Mark Internationally with Robust Global Sales

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – March 12, 2018 – More balls. More millions.

NBC is giving a 20-episode renewal to its high-stakes game show “The Wall” in which $12 million is on the line every night and people’s lives can be changed in an instant.

The announcement was made today by Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

“Not only is ‘The Wall’ intense, heartwarming and funny, but if the ball drops into a high-dollar slot, an entire family’s fortune can be completely changed for the better,” Telegdy said. “Huge congratulations to Universal Television Alternative Studio, Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment for producing a series that is not only compelling television but has the potential to be life-changing for our contestants.”

“This is the result of a dedicated team of people making ‘The Wall’ their collective passion project from the very start,” said executive producer Andrew Glassman. “I’m thrilled to be continuing on and grateful to Paul, Meredith and NBC for helping us bring this game, and the positive stories it tells, to life.”

“We’re proud to see people connecting with ‘The Wall’ both at home and around the world in a way you don’t usually see with game shows,” said Maverick Carter, executive producer and CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “We created the format with the idea that families would all come together and root for these incredible stories, so to see that actually happening on a global scale is exciting and something we hope continues to grow.”

Executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and hosted/executive produced by Chris Hardwick, “The Wall” offers a pair of teammates a chance at life-altering cash prizes. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the teams’ total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

For the 2017-18 season, “The Wall” has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research, including season highs with the show’s Feb. 5 episode. That telecast rose in L+7 Nielsens to a 1.6 in 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers overall to match the highest “Wall” rating in 18-49 since Feb. 21, 2017 and generate the show’s most-watched episode since Jan. 24, 2017.

In addition to being a Stateside success story, “The Wall” is an international hit. The format, from Universal Television Alternative Studio, Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment, has been sold to 20 territories around the globe and has become the highest-rated game show of 2017 in France on TF1.

“The Wall” has produced many heartwarming stories. In the Feb. 18 telecast, the father-daughter duo of Kirk and Brooke Spangler from Belfast, N.Y., won more than $1.4 million, which is the most amount of money a pair has ever won on the series. “The Wall” also celebrates local heroes. A recent episode featured a Purple Heart veteran as well as a New Jersey transit cop who saved a man on railroad tracks before he would’ve been hit by an oncoming train.

“The Wall” is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as executive producers. “The Wall” was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

