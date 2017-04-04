NBC Greenlights Chris Hardwick’s The Awesome Show!

Is Chris Hardwick the next Ryan Seacrest?

With his gigs on AMC, Comedy Central and NBC, Chris Hardwick is ubiquitous these days.

Now Harwick is set to host and co-executive produce a new six-episode NBC series that will the highlight groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future – The Awesome Show.

Each episode of The Awesome Show will be a rollercoaster ride through the world of innovation as told by the people who are shaping it and whose lives are affected by it.

A premiere date for The Awesome Show is TBD.

NBC’S ‘THE AWESOME SHOW’ CELEBRATES SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION IN NEW SERIES HOSTED AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY CHRIS HARDWICK

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — April 4, 2017 — In partnership with Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mark Burnett (The Voice, Survivor), Chris Hardwick and the Silicon Valley institution Singularity University, NBC has ordered six episodes of “The Awesome Show,” a new series that will showcase the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future, as well as celebrate the pioneers and communities at the forefront of this golden age of unprecedented discovery, innovation and opportunity. Comedian Chris Hardwick, founder and CEO of Nerdist as well as host of NBC’s hit game show series “The Wall,” will executive produce, develop and host “The Awesome Show.” “The opportunity to develop a primetime show that celebrates science and technology was too good to pass up,” Hardwick said. “I started Nerdist 10 years ago as a tech news site. I was a contributor to Wired magazine for several years and hosted ‘Wired Science’ on PBS. It is very important to me to make something that positively promotes these topics in order to share humanity’s triumphs, to instill hope for our future and to inspire the next generation of young thinkers.” “Innovation and discovery is something anyone at any age can participate in, and to be able to highlight and inspire an audience is very exciting.” said Mark Burnett, President, Television Group & Digital, MGM. “Chris Hardwick has the perfect balance of humor and knowledge when it comes to exploring the depths of what is possible, and the audience will be entertained while at the same time having their minds blown!” Each episode of “The Awesome Show” will be a rollercoaster ride through the world of innovation as told by the people who are shaping it and whose lives are affected by it. The series will highlight stories of revolutionary scientific and technological advances and will marvel at mankind’s tremendous feats, both now and in the future. “By highlighting the pioneers of tomorrow who dare to think differently to improve the way we live, work, play, move and communicate, Chris Hardwick and his team will help us navigate the future in a hilarious and uplifting way,” said Meredith Ahr, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “This will be a first-of-its-kind series that will bring the whole family together and start conversations about things that truly matter.” “At Singularity University we believe in the power of technology to positively impact the world and create an abundant future,” said Rob Nail, CEO and Associate Founder of Singularity University. “We’re proud to be partnering with NBC to bring uplifting and important new perspectives into people’s living rooms and lives across the world.” Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and build an abundant future for all. SU’s collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis and is partnered with leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, Genentech, and UNICEF. Its alumni, partners and members have generated more than 430 impact initiatives, including the creation of new start-ups, policies, corporate innovation, as well as patents and ideas to help advance its mission. Hardwick is founder and CEO of Nerdist, the media empire under the Legendary Digital Network that includes his own Nerdist Podcast, which he continues to host weekly and garners over 5.5 million downloads per month. In addition to his NBC projects, he also serves as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s two-time Emmy Award-winning nightly comedy game show “@midnight” and host and executive producer of several AMC programs, including “Talking Dead” and the upcoming “Talking with Chris Hardwick.” Hardwick will executive produce with Mark Burnett and Alex Murray. “The Awesome Show” will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fish Ladder and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Like this: Like Loading...