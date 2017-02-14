NBC Explores The Possibilities of First Dates!

New Series Is All Heart and Will Explore the Simple Wonder of a First Date and See If Love Can Blossom

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Feb. 14, 2017 — What better time than Valentine’s Day for NBC to announce it has set Friday, April 7 (8 p.m. ET/PT) as the premiere for executive producer Ellen DeGeneres’ new series “First Dates,” which takes a peek at what happens when a couple meets for the first time and romantic possibilities seem endless.

Emmy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress and producer Drew Barrymore will serve as the series narrator.

NBC had previously ordered eight episodes of the observational documentary series from DeGeneres and Shed Media (part of the alternative department at Warner Bros. Television Group).

Based on a hit U.K. format, this unique hourlong series offers an authentic look at a variety of real first dates happening over one night at the same restaurant in Chicago. The show features daters from cities across the country, and of all ages, sexualities and dating experience. Using a fly-on-the-wall and hidden-camera approach, viewers will be along for the ride as the dates unfold. Some dates could be wildly successful, while others strike out in hilariously awkward fashion. Never has dating been captured in a more real and relatable way. At the end of each hour, the daters must reveal to one another if they’d like to see each other again or if it will be back to love’s drawing board!

“First Dates” is executive produced by Pam Healey and John Hesling for Shed Media, Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman for A Very Good Production, and Tim Carter for Twenty Twenty. Anthony Dominici also serves as executive producer.

About Shed Media

Shed Media, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company is a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television under the leadership of Mike Darnell. Established as one of America’s most prolific media companies, the studio boasts a successful slate of Emmy®-winning series showcasing a diverse portfolio of unscripted formats across a variety of leading network and cable destinations. Series produced by Shed Media include “First Dates” for NBC, “Basketball Wives” for VH1, “Long Lost Family” and “Who Do You Think You Are?” for TLC, and “The Real Housewives of New York City” for Bravo. For more information, please visit www.shedmedia.com.

About A Very Good Production

A Very Good Production (AVGP) is the Emmy®-winning television and film production company of producer/writer/actor/host ?Ellen DeGeneres. Based at Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) with an exclusive multiyear deal, AVGP produces the nationally syndicated daytime talk program “The ?Ellen DeGeneres Show” and develops television projects for all divisions of WBTVG, including scripted and unscripted primetime series for network and cable, as well as additional syndicated fare. Additional current series produced by AVGP include the upcoming scripted animated family comedy “Green Eggs and Ham” for Netflix, as well as the following unscripted series for NBC: the smash hit comedy/variety series “Little Big Shots,” the forthcoming “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” and the upcoming relationship series “First Dates.” Jeff Kleeman serves as President of A Very Good Production.