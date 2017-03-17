NBC Announces Contestants Competing for $1 Million On World of Dance!

NBC’s new competition series “World of Dance” revealed today the 47 elite dance acts competing for a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and title of “Best in the World.” The 10-episode series will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents, led by a judging team of extraordinary dance superstars — Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.
The series will premiere Monday, May 8 from 10-11 p.m. and moves to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting May 30.
In partnership with preeminent global dance brand World of Dance, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo dancers will compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.
Handpicked from qualifying events around the nation and thousands of online submissions, competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (any size act, 17 years old and under), Upper (groups of 1-4, 18 and older) and Team (groups of 5+, 18 and older). Our panel of experts score the acts using a precise point system developed by World of Dance, using the following criteria: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation. The competition consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final and the World Final. In the first four rounds, dancers only compete within their division, but in the World Final – the winner from each division will compete against each other for the $1 million grand prize.
CONTESTANTS
Junior Division
|Act
|Dance Style
|Hometown
|801 Squad
|Ballroom/Jazz
|Oren, UT
|#801Squad
|Alaman
|Tap
|Los Angeles, CA
|@alamonster
|Boys of Temecula
|Jazz
|Temecula, CA
|@boysoftemecula
|D’Angelo & Amanda
|Ballroom
|Miami, FL
|@amanda_carbajales@dangelocasteo
|Diana Pombo
|Contemporary
|Miami, FL
|@diana_sofia11
|Eva Igo
|Contemporary
|Inver Grove Heights, MN
|@evaigo2002
|Immabeast
|Hip Hop
|Los Angeles, CA
|@immabeastco
|JJ & Joey
|Hip Hop
|Johnson, RI
|@joeya161616@jj_pincince
|Kaeli and Brandon
|Ballet
|Ashburn, VA
|@brandon_talbot@kaeliware5678
|Kyntay
|Hip Hop
|CanadaMemphis, TN
|@kyntayofficial
|Mini Request
|Hip Hop
|New Zealand
|@palacedancestudio
|The Lab
|Hip Hop
|Los Angeles, CA
|@inthelab247
|The Maya Boys
|Breakdance
|Phoenix, AZ
|@themayaboys
|The Mihacevich Sisters
|Contemporary
|Brunswick, OH
|@mihacevichsisters
|The Posse
|Contemporary
|San Jose, CA
|@possedancecompany
Upper Division
|Act
|Dance Style
|Hometown
|Al Taw’am
|Hip Hop
|Twin Cities, MN
|@iman_and_khadijah
|DNA
|Ballroom
|New York, NY
|@denys_antonina
|Femme Fatale
|Popping
|Los Angeles, CA
|#femmefatale
|Fik-shun
|Hip Hop
|Las Vegas, NV
|@dance10fikshun
|Keone & Mari
|Urban Dance
|San Diego, CA
|@keonemadrid@marrrrriel
|Kings Unite
|Hip Hop
|Los Angeles, CA
|#kingsunite
|Kyle Van Newkirk
|Tap
|Morrill, NE
|@kyle_vanny
|Les Twins
|Hip Hop
|Paris, France
|@officiallestwins
|Luka and Jenalyn
|Cabaret Ballroom
|Toronto, Canada
|@luka.jenalyn
|Nick Daniels
|Contemporary
|Miami, FL
|@nicklepac
|Pasión
|Flamenco
|Santa Barbara, CA
|@timonunez_offcial
|Quick Style
|Hip Hop
|Oslo, Norway
|@thequickstyle
|Slavek and Juliet
|Ballet
|Phoenix, AZ
|@julietdoherty@slawek_wozniak
|The Nitty Grittyz
|Tap
|Los Angeles, CA
|#thenittygrittyz
|Trent Jeray
|Memphis Jookin
|Memphis, TN
|@trentjookin901
|Vibration
|Bellydance
|Miami, FL
|#vibration
Team Division
|Act
|Dance Style
|Hometown
|Chapkis Dance Family
|Hip Hop
|Bay Area, CA
|@chapkisdance
|Fuze
|Ballroom Fusion
|Los Angeles, CA
|@alansalazar
|Ian Eastwood and The Young Lions
|Jazz Funk
|Los Angeles, CA
|@ian_eastwood@young_lions_dance
|Jabbawockeez
|Hip Hop
|Sacramento, CA
|@jabbawockeez
|Kinjaz
|Urban Dance
|Los Angeles, CA
|@kinjaz
|Miami All Stars
|Ballroom
|Miami, FL
|@dancetownmiami
|NXT LVL
|Clogging
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|@allthatclogging
|P.L.A.Y
|Contemporary
|New York, NY
|@p.l.a.ydancecollective
|Prodijig
|Irish Step
|Cork, Ireland
|@prdjiig_official
|Rhythmatic
|Tap
|New York, NY
|@rhythmatictapco
|Rouge
|Hip Hop/Jazz
|Los Angeles, CA
|#rogue
|Royal Flux
|Contemporary
|Los Angeles, CA
|@royalfluxdance
|Stroll Groove
|Stepping
|Los Angeles, CA
|@strollgroove
|Super Cr3w
|Breakdance
|Las Vegas, NV
|@supercr3w
|Swing Latino
|Salsa
|Cali, Colombia
|@swinglatinocali
|The Kingdom
|Dancehall/Hip Hop
|Los Angeles, CA
|#thekingdom
World of Dance is among the most trusted and fastest growing dance and music entertainment brands, combining a successful digital platform of more than 8 million subscribers with the world’s largest international urban dance competition. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves. The World of Dance Tour attracts YouTube stars, industry icons and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The inspiring performance videos captured from these events drive 30 million monthly views online, making World of Dance the largest dance entertainment channel on YouTube. No language barriers. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement.
Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.