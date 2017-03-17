Television

NBC Announces Contestants Competing for $1 Million On World of Dance!

NBC’s new competition series “World of Dance” revealed today the 47 elite dance acts competing for a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and title of “Best in the World.” The 10-episode series will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents, led by a judging team of extraordinary dance superstars — Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The series will premiere Monday, May 8 from 10-11 p.m. and moves to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting May 30.

In partnership with preeminent global dance brand World of Dance, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo dancers will compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.

Handpicked from qualifying events around the nation and thousands of online submissions, competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (any size act, 17 years old and under), Upper (groups of 1-4, 18 and older) and Team (groups of 5+, 18 and older). Our panel of experts score the acts using a precise point system developed by World of Dance, using the following criteria: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation.  The competition consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final and the World Final. In the first four rounds, dancers only compete within their division, but in the World Final – the winner from each division will compete against each other for the $1 million grand prize.

CONTESTANTS

Junior Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram
801 Squad Ballroom/Jazz Oren, UT #801Squad
Alaman Tap Los Angeles, CA @alamonster
Boys of Temecula Jazz Temecula, CA @boysoftemecula
D’Angelo & Amanda Ballroom Miami, FL @amanda_carbajales@dangelocasteo
Diana Pombo Contemporary Miami, FL @diana_sofia11
Eva Igo Contemporary Inver Grove Heights, MN @evaigo2002
Immabeast Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA @immabeastco
JJ & Joey Hip Hop Johnson, RI @joeya161616@jj_pincince
Kaeli and Brandon Ballet Ashburn, VA @brandon_talbot@kaeliware5678
Kyntay Hip Hop CanadaMemphis, TN @kyntayofficial
Mini Request Hip Hop New Zealand @palacedancestudio
The Lab Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA @inthelab247
The Maya Boys Breakdance Phoenix, AZ @themayaboys
The Mihacevich Sisters Contemporary Brunswick, OH @mihacevichsisters
The Posse Contemporary San Jose, CA @possedancecompany

Upper Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram
Al Taw’am Hip Hop Twin Cities, MN @iman_and_khadijah
DNA Ballroom New York, NY @denys_antonina
Femme Fatale Popping Los Angeles, CA #femmefatale
Fik-shun Hip Hop Las Vegas, NV @dance10fikshun
Keone & Mari Urban Dance San Diego, CA @keonemadrid@marrrrriel
Kings Unite Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA #kingsunite
Kyle Van Newkirk Tap Morrill, NE @kyle_vanny
Les Twins Hip Hop Paris, France @officiallestwins
Luka and Jenalyn Cabaret Ballroom Toronto, Canada @luka.jenalyn
Nick Daniels Contemporary Miami, FL @nicklepac
Pasión Flamenco Santa Barbara, CA @timonunez_offcial
Quick Style Hip Hop Oslo, Norway @thequickstyle
Slavek and Juliet Ballet Phoenix, AZ @julietdoherty@slawek_wozniak
The Nitty Grittyz Tap Los Angeles, CA #thenittygrittyz
Trent Jeray Memphis Jookin Memphis, TN @trentjookin901
Vibration Bellydance Miami, FL #vibration

Team Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram
Chapkis Dance Family Hip Hop Bay Area, CA @chapkisdance
Fuze Ballroom Fusion Los Angeles, CA @alansalazar
Ian Eastwood and The Young Lions Jazz Funk Los Angeles, CA @ian_eastwood@young_lions_dance
Jabbawockeez Hip Hop Sacramento, CA @jabbawockeez
Kinjaz Urban Dance Los Angeles, CA @kinjaz
Miami All Stars Ballroom Miami, FL @dancetownmiami
NXT LVL Clogging Myrtle Beach, SC @allthatclogging
P.L.A.Y Contemporary New York, NY @p.l.a.ydancecollective
Prodijig Irish Step Cork, Ireland @prdjiig_official
Rhythmatic Tap New York, NY @rhythmatictapco
Rouge Hip Hop/Jazz Los Angeles, CA #rogue
Royal Flux Contemporary Los Angeles, CA @royalfluxdance
Stroll Groove Stepping Los Angeles, CA @strollgroove
Super Cr3w Breakdance Las Vegas, NV @supercr3w
Swing Latino Salsa Cali, Colombia @swinglatinocali
The Kingdom Dancehall/Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA #thekingdom

World of Dance is among the most trusted and fastest growing dance and music entertainment brands, combining a successful digital platform of more than 8 million subscribers with the world’s largest international urban dance competition. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves. The World of Dance Tour attracts YouTube stars, industry icons and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The inspiring performance videos captured from these events drive 30 million monthly views online, making World of Dance the largest dance entertainment channel on YouTube. No language barriers. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

