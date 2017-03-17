NBC Announces Contestants Competing for $1 Million On World of Dance!

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – March 17, 2017 – NBC’s new competition series “World of Dance” revealed today the 47 elite dance acts competing for a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and title of “Best in the World.” The 10-episode series will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents, led by a judging team of extraordinary dance superstars — Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The series will premiere Monday, May 8 from 10-11 p.m. and moves to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting May 30.

In partnership with preeminent global dance brand World of Dance, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo dancers will compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.

Handpicked from qualifying events around the nation and thousands of online submissions, competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (any size act, 17 years old and under), Upper (groups of 1-4, 18 and older) and Team (groups of 5+, 18 and older). Our panel of experts score the acts using a precise point system developed by World of Dance, using the following criteria: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation. The competition consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final and the World Final. In the first four rounds, dancers only compete within their division, but in the World Final – the winner from each division will compete against each other for the $1 million grand prize.

CONTESTANTS

Junior Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram 801 Squad Ballroom/Jazz Oren, UT #801Squad Alaman Tap Los Angeles, CA @alamonster Boys of Temecula Jazz Temecula, CA @boysoftemecula D’Angelo & Amanda Ballroom Miami, FL @amanda_carbajales@dangelocasteo Diana Pombo Contemporary Miami, FL @diana_sofia11 Eva Igo Contemporary Inver Grove Heights, MN @evaigo2002 Immabeast Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA @immabeastco JJ & Joey Hip Hop Johnson, RI @joeya161616@jj_pincince Kaeli and Brandon Ballet Ashburn, VA @brandon_talbot@kaeliware5678 Kyntay Hip Hop CanadaMemphis, TN @kyntayofficial Mini Request Hip Hop New Zealand @palacedancestudio The Lab Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA @inthelab247 The Maya Boys Breakdance Phoenix, AZ @themayaboys The Mihacevich Sisters Contemporary Brunswick, OH @mihacevichsisters The Posse Contemporary San Jose, CA @possedancecompany

Upper Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram Al Taw’am Hip Hop Twin Cities, MN @iman_and_khadijah DNA Ballroom New York, NY @denys_antonina Femme Fatale Popping Los Angeles, CA #femmefatale Fik-shun Hip Hop Las Vegas, NV @dance10fikshun Keone & Mari Urban Dance San Diego, CA @keonemadrid@marrrrriel Kings Unite Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA #kingsunite Kyle Van Newkirk Tap Morrill, NE @kyle_vanny Les Twins Hip Hop Paris, France @officiallestwins Luka and Jenalyn Cabaret Ballroom Toronto, Canada @luka.jenalyn Nick Daniels Contemporary Miami, FL @nicklepac Pasión Flamenco Santa Barbara, CA @timonunez_offcial Quick Style Hip Hop Oslo, Norway @thequickstyle Slavek and Juliet Ballet Phoenix, AZ @julietdoherty@slawek_wozniak The Nitty Grittyz Tap Los Angeles, CA #thenittygrittyz Trent Jeray Memphis Jookin Memphis, TN @trentjookin901 Vibration Bellydance Miami, FL #vibration

Team Division

Act Dance Style Hometown Instagram Chapkis Dance Family Hip Hop Bay Area, CA @chapkisdance Fuze Ballroom Fusion Los Angeles, CA @alansalazar Ian Eastwood and The Young Lions Jazz Funk Los Angeles, CA @ian_eastwood@young_lions_dance Jabbawockeez Hip Hop Sacramento, CA @jabbawockeez Kinjaz Urban Dance Los Angeles, CA @kinjaz Miami All Stars Ballroom Miami, FL @dancetownmiami NXT LVL Clogging Myrtle Beach, SC @allthatclogging P.L.A.Y Contemporary New York, NY @p.l.a.ydancecollective Prodijig Irish Step Cork, Ireland @prdjiig_official Rhythmatic Tap New York, NY @rhythmatictapco Rouge Hip Hop/Jazz Los Angeles, CA #rogue Royal Flux Contemporary Los Angeles, CA @royalfluxdance Stroll Groove Stepping Los Angeles, CA @strollgroove Super Cr3w Breakdance Las Vegas, NV @supercr3w Swing Latino Salsa Cali, Colombia @swinglatinocali The Kingdom Dancehall/Hip Hop Los Angeles, CA #thekingdom

World of Dance is among the most trusted and fastest growing dance and music entertainment brands, combining a successful digital platform of more than 8 million subscribers with the world’s largest international urban dance competition. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves. The World of Dance Tour attracts YouTube stars, industry icons and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The inspiring performance videos captured from these events drive 30 million monthly views online, making World of Dance the largest dance entertainment channel on YouTube. No language barriers. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.