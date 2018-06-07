Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic – Movies Aren’t the Only Media Made for Riffing!

Dark Horse’s new 6-issue limited series – Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic – brings the snark to the world of 2D public domain comics.

When Jonah Heston, Crow T. Robot, Tom Servo, and Gypsy find themselves in the world of comics, their combined gifts for riffing may be their only defense.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic #1 will be in comics shops on September 9th – and is available for pre-orders.

MOVIES AREN’T THE ONLY MEDIA MADE FOR RIFFING!

Experience Mystery Science Theater 3000 Like Never Before With New Dark Horse Comics Series

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (June 7, 2018)—The riffing hilarity loved by fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 since 1988 is taking on a whole new medium…comics! Created for comics by series creator Joel Hodgson, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic finds Jonah Heston, Crow T. Robot, Tom Servo, and Gypsy thrust into the 2-D world of public domain comics, with riffing as their only defense! But trust us, these comics have it coming.

Featuring a variant cover by longtime MST3K DVD artist Steve Vance (among others), Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Comic is a perfect companion to your favorite original episodes and the hit Netflix show!

