My Next Guest Needs No Introduction: Howard Stern Visits David Letterman!

On May 31st, Howard Stern will stop by My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In a teaser released today by Netflix, Stern shares some memories of a time when Donald Trump guested on his show. It’s very much worth checking out.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman | Howard Stern

Howard shares memories of one of his most notable guests: Donald Trump. Stream the new episode of My Next Guest May 31st on Netflix.

Watch Letterman on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/letterman

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Dave’s lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Incorporated, each 60-minute episode of My Next Guest is centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating. In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth and timeless character explorations, with the levity and humour Dave’s fans know and love.

Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic relat

Like this: Like Loading...