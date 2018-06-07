My Hero Academia: Two Heroes To Have World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018!

Funimation Films and Toho have announced that the film My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will have its world premiere at Anime Expo 2018 – following which, Funimation will set a full release for the film in the fall.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will screen on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 12:30 pm (90-minute runtime) in Main Event Hall B of the Los Angeles Convention Center. A celebrity guest panel will follow the screening. Details follow.

Anime Expo 2018 will be held on July 04-08 at Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, United States of America.

FUNIMATION FILMS AND TOHO ANNOUNCE SUPER HERO SIZED WORLD PREMIERE OF “MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES” AT ANIME EXPO 2018; FIRST FEATURE FROM “MY HERO ACADEMIA” TO HIT THEATERS THIS FALL

WHAT: Anime’s hottest new heroes will soon make their big screen debut with the release of “MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two Heroes” – the first film from the hit franchise “My Hero Academia.” Funimation Films acquired rights to this highly anticipated movie from Toho Co. Ltd. and will distribute the film across the U.S. and Canada this fall. As a special kick-off to the film’s theatrical marketing, Funimation Films, Toho and Anime Expo have partnered together to present the subtitled world premiere of the film at next month’s AX 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. “MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two Heroes” will screen on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 12:30 pm (90-minute runtime) in Main Event Hall B of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Admission is free to all Anime Expo 2018 badge holders with seating on a first come, first served basis. A celebrity guest panel will follow immediately after the film and feature talent from both the film and series. Guests include Japanese voice actors Daiki Yamashita – voice of Deku, Mirai Shida – voice of Melissa Shield, and Katsuhisa Namase – voice of David Shield; as well as English voice actors Justin Briner – voice of Deku and Colleen Clinkenbeard – ADR director and voice of Yaoyorozu.

Movie Synopsis

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.

Now in the middle of its third season, “My Hero Academia” was the most awarded anime series of 2017. Awards and accolades included IGN’s “Best of 2017 – Anime of the Year” and “2017 People’s Choice – Anime of the Year” awards, seven top honors at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, ComicBook.com’s “2017 Golden Issue Award for Best Shonen Series” and the #1 spot on both Anime News Network’s “Best of 2017 Mega Poll” and GameSpot’s “Top Ten Anime of 2017.” For more information on My Hero Academia, visit funimation.com/myheroacademia.

WHO:

Daiki Yamashita, Japanese voice actor of Deku (movie and series)

Mirai Shida, Japanese voice actor of Melissa Shield (movie specific character)

Katsuhisa Namase, Japanese voice actor of David Shield (movie specific character)

Justin Briner, English voice actor of Deku (movie and series)

Colleen Clinkenbeard, English ADR director and voice of Yaoyorozu (movie and series)

WHEN: Thursday, July 5, 2018

12:30 pm Subtitled World Premiere of “MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two Heroes”

2:00 pm Celebrity Guest Panel

WHERE: Anime Expo 2018 – Los Angeles Convention Center

Main Event Hall B

About Funimation Films

Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans throughout North America. The division was launched in December 2014 following the box office success of “Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.” Its debut release, “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’,” was an instant blockbuster and became the #9 highest-grossing anime movie of all time in North America. Funimation Films has gone on to release numerous films including “Shin Godzilla” and the award-winning, critically acclaimed “Your Name.” Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is a fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio based in the Dallas/Fort Worth. For more information on Funimation Films, visit funimationfilms.com.

