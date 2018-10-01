Musical Fantasy Trailer: Rocketman!

Taron Egerton makes a very convincing Elton John in the teaser trailer for Paramount’s epic musical fantasy – the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.
Rocketman opens on May 31, 2019.
IT’S GOING TO BE A WILD RIDE.
SYNOPSIS:
ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.
DIRECTED BY:
Dexter Fletcher
PRODUCED BY:
Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:
Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer
STARRING:
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard
