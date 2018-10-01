Movies

Musical Fantasy Trailer: Rocketman!

Leave a comment

Taron Egerton makes a very convincing Elton John in the teaser trailer for Paramount’s  epic musical fantasy – the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Rocketman opens on May 31, 2019.

IT’S GOING TO BE A WILD RIDE.
TARON EGERTON STARS AS SIR ELTON JOHN IN THE EPIC MUSICAL FANTASY ROCKETMAN.

ROCKETMAN OPENS IN THEATRES MAY 31, 2019

SYNOPSIS:
ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

DIRECTED BY:
Dexter Fletcher

PRODUCED BY:
Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:
Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer

STARRING:
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard

Follow ROCKETMAN on social media for more updates!

FacebookIInstagramITwitter
#Rocketman

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.