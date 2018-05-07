Mothers Make Mistakes Trailer: Motherland!

Motherland follows Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin), who always wanted her kids to be brought up like she was — by her mother. But instead her mom has abandoned her, so now she is thrown head first into the Motherland where it’s sink or swim.

The series is co-created by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Holly Walsh and Helen Linehan (Dead Boss, and Graham Linehan (The IT Crowd).

The entire first season of Motherland premieres on Sundance Now on Thursday, May 10th.

“‘Motherland’ is one of the best TV comedies in the last 10 years, even if you’re not a parent” – The Mirror

THE HILARIOUS, CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED SCRIPTED COMEDY ‘’MOTHERLAND” MAKES ITS DOMESTIC DEBUT THURSDAY, MAY 10TH EXCLUSIVELY ON SUNDANCE NOW

Premiering Just in Time for Mother’s Day, the Seven-Episode Comedy is Created and Written by Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh, and Graham and Helen Linehan

Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service, will debut the BAFTA-nominated hit British television series “Motherland,” exclusively in the U.S. on May 10th, just in time for Mother’s Day! The seven-episode series, written by Emmy-nominee and BAFTA-winner Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Divorce,” “Pulling”), BAFTA-winner Graham Linehan (“The IT Crowd”, “Count Arthur Strong,” “Father Ted”), Helen Linehan and Holly Walsh (“Dead Boss”), stars BAFTA-winner Anna Maxwell Martin (Philomena, The Night Watch), Lucy Punch (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”, Into the Woods, “Ben and Kate”), BAFTA-nominated Diane Morgan (“Cunk on Britain”, Me Before You, Funny Cow) and Paul Ready (The Death of Stalin, “The Terror”). The half-hour comedy will make its exclusive U.S. debut with the entire first season available to stream starting Thursday, May 10th.

The series follows Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin), who always wanted her kids to be brought up like she was — by her mother. But instead her mom has abandoned her, so now she is thrown head first into the Motherland where it’s sink or swim. While she struggles with work and life she meets a full array of hands-on parents including the ‘Alpha Moms’ headed by Amanda (Lucy Punch), who is the Queen Bee: everything is organized, vacuum-packed and sterile — even the kitchen chalk board is a statement of success. At the other end of the spectrum is single mom Liz (Diane Morgan), who is low energy but full of life hacks. She has learned to do things her way. Then there’s Kevin (Paul Ready). He’s the stay-at-home Dad who embraces the Motherland with gusto — much to the irritation of the other mothers.

“Motherland” is a co-production between Delightful Industries, part of the Twofour Group, and Merman. BAFTA-winner Richard Boden (Blackadder Goes Fourth, “The IT Crowd”, “The Sketch Show”) produces for Delightful Industries and Broadcast Award-winner and BAFTA-nominated Clelia Mountford (“Bliss”, “A Young Doctor’s Notebook”, “Todd Margaret”) executive produces for Merman. Juliet May (“Miranda,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” “Call The Midwife”) directs.

