Mother Nature’s Had Enough Trailer: The Mist!

Spike (soon to become The Paramount Network) has released the first trailer for its new drama, The Mist.

Based on the story by Stephen King, The Mist centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other.

The Mist premieres on Thursday, June 22nd.

THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.

