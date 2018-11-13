Moments in a Life Trailer: Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA!

Academy Award®-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón is responsible for wonderful films ranging from the small and intimate (Y Mama Tambien) to the gritty (Children of Men) and wistful science fiction (Gravity).

Loosely based on events from his own life, ROMA is a love letter to the women who raised him.

ROMA will have an exclusive theatrical release in Los Angeles, New York and Mexico, then expanding to several American cities, Toronto and London before premiering on Netflix on December 14th.

Produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media

The most personal project to date from Academy Award®-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien), ROMA follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s. Cuarón’s first project since the groundbreaking Gravity in 2013.

ROMA will have exclusive limited theatrical engagements starting November 21 in Los Angeles, New York and Mexico. Additional engagements in U.S. cities, Toronto and London will begin November 29 with other top U.S. markets and international territories continuing to roll out beginning December 5. The film will be released globally on Netflix on December 14 with an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets including Vancouver and Montreal. In total, the film will be theatrically released in over 30 countries globally with 70mm presentations also being planned during the film’s theatrical release.

