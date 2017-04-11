Moebius Library: The Art of Edena Set for October!

Dark Horse has announced the release date for the second volume in its ongoing collection of the works of Moebius – Moebius Library: The Art of Edena.

Moebius Library: The Art of Edena collects four fantastic Edena-related short stories and a mother lode of Moebius illustrations – preview pages of which follow.

Moebius Library: The Art of Edena will be in stores on October 3rd.

Presenting “Moebius Library: The Art of Edena,” the Second Chapter in the Dark Horse Moebius Library

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (April 10, 2017)—Dark Horse is proud to announce the much-anticipated sequel to the New York Times best-selling graphic novel Moebius Library: The World of Edena, with Moebius Library: The Art of Edena, available in bookstores October 3, 2017.

Moebius Library: The Art of Edena collects four fantastic Edena-related short stories and a mother lode of Moebius illustrations. This celebration of the imagery and creative enthusiasm Moebius held for his Edena universe includes the short stories “Seeing Naples,” “Another Planet,” “The Repairmen,” and “Dying to See Naples,” as Moebius explores his imagination with two of his favorite characters, Stel and Atan.

Created in close collaboration with Moebius Production in France, Moebius Library: The Art of Edena is a comprehensive collection of Edena material featuring artwork that has never before been seen by American readers. A beautiful, full-color 8 x 10–inch hardcover, The Art of Edena features Moebius’s timeless illustrations with science-fiction stories translated to English for this publication.



Praise for Moebius Library: The World of Edena:

“The whole of Moebius is laid bare…It features nearly all of the cartoonist’s aesthetic and intellectual concerns: gargantuan spaces, mystic crystals, and the play of the masculine and the feminine. Here, the natural and the artificial overlap and converge, and science fiction and fantasy are blended together.”—AV Club

“Glowingly illustrated in the elegant clear-line art and rich colors for which Moebius is justly revered, the book careens spectacularly through science fiction, fantasy, allegory, pop psychology, and psychedelia.”—Publishers Weekly

“Although many American publishers have petitioned Moebius Production for English licensing rights, it is a testament to Dark Horse’s relationship with the Giraud family and the stellar, commendable work of editor Philip Simon that this new The World of Edena collection now exists.”—ICv2

“All of this illustrated by the simple and masterful pen of the artist, colored in near psychedelic vibrancy at times, with muted beauty at others, always in strikingly balanced compositions. Moebius was and remains one of my favorite artists, and Moebius Library: The World of Edena traces his development for nearly two decades within its covers.”—Bookgasm

Preorder your copy of Moebius Library: The Art of Edena today at Amazon, DarkHorse.com, Things From Another World, and more!

Like this: Like Loading...