Meet Officers Ward & Jakoby: Bright Featurette!

It’s a world just like ours – only with orcs and elves (and magic, obviously).

When the mystical equivalent of a nuclear weapon – a magic wand – is discovered, it falls to Officers Daryl Ward (Will Smith) and Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) – the first orc in the LAPD – to deal with the situation.

In a new featurette, Smith and Edgerton discuss their characters and the world they live in.

Bright premieres globally on Netflix on December 22nd.

BRIGHT

A NETFLIX FILM

COMING DECEMBER 22, 2017

The streets of Los Angeles will never be the same. This December, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton bring the heat (and some hardcore deadly magic) to fans across the world in the Netflix film, Bright. Directed byDavid Ayer, known for the box-office hits such as Suicide Squad and Training Day, this action-thriller follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby). InBright, the unlikely duo are working around the clock to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

In this latest sneak peek, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton reveal the unique partnership between their characters Officer Ward and Officer Jakoby. Director David Ayer showcases how these two mismatched partners anchor the story, explaining that “the most important thing about this film is the relationship between Will and Joel.” Take a closer look at the action-packed movie that Will Smith describes as “wildly unique” and watch the brand new trailer when it debuts on October 25th!

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, 2017 . Visit Bright on Netflix.

Twitter: @BrightNetflix

Facebook: @BrightMovie

About Bright

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

Like this: Like Loading...