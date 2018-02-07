Meet Cable! Pew! Pew! Pew! Trailer: Deadpool 2!

Nobody wins in the new Deadpool 2 trailer – not the CGI effects guy (whom Deadpool calls out early on) and certainly not Deadpool (upon whom Cable wails) – except maybe the audience (the trailer is hella funny).

Oh, and Blind Al’s back! Huzzah!

Deadpool 2 will be in theaters on May 18th.

Smart Ass, meet Bad Ass.

Deadpool gets the premium Cable package in this new teaser video!

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

