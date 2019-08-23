Mayans M.C. Season One DVD Release Party

Mayans M.C. Season One DVD Release Celebration took place at Heroes Motors in West Hollywood on Sunday, August 18th with some of the cast in attendance.

The event also offered food, open bar, delicious donuts by Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts and a fun photo booth. Guests also could check out the many exclusive accessories and collectible motorcycles on display.

Mayans M.C. created by Elgin James, Kurt Sutter. Stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, “Mayans MC” sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity.