Mattel gave me a tour of their Comic-Con booth last night and there were some interesting Justice League movie reveals. Namely all the vehicles they’ll be using in the movie. We got a great glimpse of the Batmobile with the unveiling of a brand new remote controlled Batmobile (which I’m so tempted to buy!), the new Batwing and a brand new Troop Transport. So check out this indepth look at the Brand new Batmobile followed up by a booth tour.

