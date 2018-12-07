Matt Kindt and Ray Fawkes will join creator Jeff Lemire for an epic WWII story in 4-issue limited series Black Hammer ’45.

The cover for the first issue suggests DC’s WWII combat force The Blackhawks as an inspiration for the series, but given the Black Hammer Universe, there is absolutely no way to tell which way (and to what degree) the series spin off/away from that series.

Black Hammer ’45 #1 will be in stores on March 6th. A series description follows.

MATT KINDT AND RAY FAWKES JOIN THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER FOR A WWII EPIC

Black Hammer Takes on Golden Age Superheroes and Nazis in “Black Hammer ‘45”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (December 7, 2018)—From the world of Black Hammer comes another exhilarating send up to the superhero genre! Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Essex County, Descender) joins forces with writer Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Batman: Eternal, Constantine) and artist Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT, Dept. H, Ether) to tell an epic WWII story in the Golden Age of Superheroes shaken up with Lemire’s signature Black Hammer twist. Travel back to 1945, where an elite crew known as the Black Hammer Squadron bands together to combat Nazis, a host of occult threats, and their ultimate aerial nemesis, the Ghost Hunter.

“Matt Kindt and Ray Fawkes are two of my best friends” Says Lemire of uniting with Kindt and Fawkes for Black Hammer ’45. “They also happen to be two of my favourite creative forces on the planet Earth. They idea of unleashing them as a team into the universe of Black Hammer was way too much fun to pass up. What they’ve come up with is unlike anything we have seen in the Black Hammer Universe yet. It’s fun, it’s crazy and it looks amazing.”

Black Hammer is the winner of the 2017 Eisner-Award for Best New Series, and Dark Horse is thrilled to continue working with Jeff Lemire and some of the most talented artists in the comics industry to continue to expand the unique and uncanny world of Black Hammer.

Black Hammer ‘45: From the World of Black Hammer #1 (of four) goes on sale March 6, 2019, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Praise for Black Hammer:

“I didn’t think something could be thrilling and sad at the same time but now there’s Black Hammer proving me wrong. Amazing, just flat-out amazing.”—Patton Oswalt

“Fantastic.”—Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches)

“I don’t read many comics these days and I can’t remember the last time I read a superhero comic, but I’m loving BLACK HAMMER.”—Mike Mignola

“On my pull list by the time I got to page five.” —Mark Waid (Kingdom Come)

“Black Hammer is the maddest, most brilliant comic I’ve read in years.”—Mark Millar (Kick Ass)

“Jeff Lemire’s Black Hammer feels like it’s walking two roads—one honoring the past of superhero comics, and one forging a path into the future of the genre.”—Cullen Bunn (Harrow County)

“Black Hammer feels like a superhero story through an X-Files lens; it’s strange and melancholy and real. The tale evokes an immense world filled with typically deep Lemire-ian themes of isolation, joy and simplicity. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here.” —Charles Soule (Star Wars: Poe Dameron, Letter 44)

