Marvel Studios Assembles Avengers: Infinity War Character Posters!

Marvel Studios has released a striking set character posters for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27th.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

MARVEL STUDIOS

Genre: Action-Adventure

Rating: TBD

U.S. Release date: April 27, 2018

Running Time: TBD

Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn, Stan Lee

Screenplay by: Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

