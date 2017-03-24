Marco de la O Cast In Title Role For Univision’s El Chapo!

Univision Network has found its El Chapo – Marco de la O – and has now set the premiere for its El Chapo series as April 23rd (8/7C).

The new ripped-from-the-headlines drama explores the life story of one of the world’s most notorious criminals over a span of three decades – from 1985, when he was a low level member of the Guadalajara Cartel, his rise to power and his ultimate downfall.

Univision and Story House Entertainment Announce Cast for ‘El Chapo’ and Sets Premiere for Sunday, April 23 at 8PM ET on Univision Network

NEW YORK – MARCH 24, 2017 – Univision and Story House Entertainment today announced that stage and screen actor Marco de la O (Tanto Amor) has been cast in the role of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán for the network’s upcoming boundary-breaking series ‘El Chapo.’ The new ripped-from-the-headlines drama explores the life story of one of the world’s most notorious criminals over a span of three decades – from 1985, when he was a low level member of the Guadalajara Cartel, his rise to power and his ultimate downfall. ‘El Chapo’ will premiere on Sunday, April 23, with back-to-back episodes beginning 8 PM ET/PT on the Univision Network.

Additionally, Univision will air a new extended preview of the series during the network’s broadcast of the Mexico vs. Costa Rica soccer game on Friday; Univision and Story House Entertainment also unveiled key art for the series and has been teasing the reveal this week in promos.

‘El Chapo,’ which is currently in production, will air in three separate cycles. The series also marks the first co-production between Story House Entertainment and Netflix. Follow @ElChapoLaSerie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (#ElChapoTV).

“We are thrilled to have Marco take on the role of ‘El Chapo’ as we begin to unfold the real story of the most notorious drug lord of our times, revealing the man behind the myth,” said Christian Gabela, General Manager of Story House Entertainment. “We think viewers will be truly captivated by both Marco’s performance and this story of power, ambition, corruption, secrecy, and deception.”

“The truly inspired casting of Marco de la O puts the last piece into place for bringing this innovative production to life,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of Entertainment, UCI. “By combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers, Marco will dramatically help us pull back the curtain on the life of one of the most well-known criminals in modern history.”

Additional casting announced today includes Humberto Busto (Amores Perros) as Attorney Conrado Sol, aka “Don Sol” (an important political party figure); Juan Carlos Olivas (180°) as El Güero (Joaquín’s main partner); Alejandro Aguilar (“Rosario Tijeras”) as Toño (Joaquín’s main assassin); Tete Espinoza (“Wenses y Lala”) as Chío (Joaquín’s lover); Rodrigo Abed (Reevolución) as Amado (Mexican capo); Luis Rábago (Principio y Fin) as General Blanco (National Security Advisor); Cristina Michaus (El Tigre de Santa Julia) as Doña Esperanza (Joaquín’s mother); Valentina Acosta (“Señora Acero”) as Alejandra (Joaquín’s first wife); and Juliette Pardau (“De Todas Maneras Rosa”) as Graciela (Joaquín’s second wife). ‘El Chapo’ is created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and produced by Daniel Posada; the first season is directed by Jose Manuel Cravioto and Ernesto Contreras.

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who has been accused by law enforcement of running the “largest drug trafficking organization in the world,” has long evaded authorities. After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, Guzman escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in the shower of his cell block that led to a mile-long tunnel to freedom. He was recaptured nearly six months later and extradited to the U.S. earlier this year. His next scheduled court appearance is on May 5, 2017.

