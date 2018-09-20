Manga Adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Will Live In October!

Junji Ito meets Mary Shelley! The master of horror manga bends all his skill into bringing the anguished and solitary monster—and the fouler beast who created him—to life.

Also included are six tales of Oshikiri—a high school student who lives in a decaying mansion connected to a haunted parallel world.

Frankenstein: Junito Story Collection will be released on October 16th by VIZ Media.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF FRANKENSTEIN: JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION

Beautiful Hardcover Edition Reimagines Mary Shelley’s Classic Monster Story And Includes Six Short Stories And More From Junji Ito

San Francisco, CA, September 19, 2018 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, proudly announces the release of FRANKENSTEIN: JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION on October 16th.

The latest release from the famed horror manga creator will receive a hardcover print release under the VIZ Signature imprint and will carry an MSRP of $22.99 U.S. / $32.00 CAN. Digital editions of FRANKENSTEIN will also be available for $15.99 via viz.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play stores.

Also included are six tales of Oshikiri—a high school student who lives in a decaying mansion connected to a haunted parallel world. Uncanny doppelgangers, unfortunately murdered friends, and a whole lot more are in store for him. Bonus: The Ito family dog! Thrill to the adventures of Non-non Ito, an adorable Maltese!

“Junji Ito’s bold graphics blend with prose from Shelley’s original novel to present the Frankenstein story in a way that has never been done before,” says Masumi Washington, Sr. Director, Publishing Production. “Junji Ito also displays his humorous and whimsical side with the inclusion of a variety of bonus stories. We look forward to fans discovering the latest from the master of horror, just in time for the 200th anniversary of the publication of Frankenstein!”

Manga creator Junji Ito made his professional manga debut in 1987 and has since gone on to be recognized as one of the greatest contemporary artists working in the horror genre. His titles include Tomie and Uzumaki, which have been adapted into live-action films; GYO, which was adapted into an animated film; and his short story collections Fragments of Horror and Shiver, all of which are available from VIZ Media. Ito’s influences include classic horror manga artists Kazuo Umezu and Hideshi Hino, as well as authors Yasutaka Tsutsui and H.P. Lovecraft.

For additional information on FRANKENSTEIN: JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

