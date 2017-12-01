Low Rent Trailer: East Los High Series Finale!

After the fourth season finale – the one with all. those. cliffhangers. – the series finale is almost here.

East Los High concludes with a two-hour movie event on Friday, December 1st.

Synopsis:

The long-awaited return of East Los High has arrived with a Finale Event that bids farewell to the highly acclaimed and Emmy-nominated original television series. Season four of East Los High left fans on the edge of their seats with the most shocking cliffhangers in the show’s history. Eight months later, the crew prepares to leave high school behind and maybe even East LA as they begin a journey of self-discovery and learn the true meaning of love, family and friendship in this romantic, sexy and emotional series finale. East Los High continues to provide a unique and relevant space on television at a time when the plight of immigrant communities like East Los Angeles are under fire. By featuring underrepresented voices and bringing awareness to issues relevant to the Latino community, the series provides a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today. East Los High’s Finale Event pays tribute to the popular characters fans have followed during the past four seasons, reminding us that their universal stories will continue to grow, prosper and transcend.

The series stars Danielle Vega, Prince Royce, Alexandra Rodriguez and Carlito Olivero.

East Los High comes to Hulu from Wise Entertainment and is created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal. Executive produced by Katie Elmore Mota, Mauricio Mota and Kathleen Bedoya.

Like this: Like Loading...