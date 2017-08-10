Lost Brigby Bear Episode Unearthed!

Brigsby Bear is one of the best films of the year – and now a lost episode of the Brigsby Bear kids’ show has been unearthed by Kyle Mooney.

Experience firsthand the newly discovered footage from James Pope’s beloved TV series and feel free to share with your friends as well!

Brigsby Bear is now playing in select theaters.

brigsby bear adventures volume 23 ep 14: “the festival of kindness.

***

here are the lyrics to the “song of hope”:

DARKNESS WILL COME

WE BEST BE PREPPARED

SO FILL YOUR HEART WITH HOPE

AND THE RIGHTEOUS WILL BE SPARED

