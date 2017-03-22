LOOK This Gift Horse In The Mouth Trailer: Wish Upon!

Claire Shannon discovered her mother’s suicide as a child. Now, she’s bullied in high school and embarrassed by her hoarder dad – until he brings home old music box that promises it will grant her seven wishes. And, at first it seems to help…

Never look a gift horse in the mouth. Be careful what you wish for. Two very contradictory bits of advice. Maybe Claire should have chosen the other one.

Wish Upon stars Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser. It will be in theaters on July 14th.

Wish Upon stars Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Stranger Things' Shannon Purser. It will be in theaters on July 14th.

Writer: Barbara Marshall

Cast: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn

Producer: Sherryl Clark

