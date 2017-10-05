Live Mermaid Exhibit, 360 Video Booth and Exclusive Giveaways Highlight Freeform’s Presence at NYCC 2017!

Freeform is going mythical with its plans for New York Comic-Con 2017.

The network is highlighting its new series Siren with a live mermaid exhibit; taking Beyond into VR, and producing exclusive giveaways like the posters for each show, designed by Marvel comics artists.

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, announced today that it will host New York Comic Con activations for its new and returning series directly across from the Jacob K. Javits Center, starting Thursday, October 5, through Sunday, October 8. The activations will complement the network’s NYCC panels for “Shadowhunters,” “Beyond,” and new series “Siren,” in addition to teasing the new series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.”

The multifaceted attraction, located on the corner of 37th Street and 11th Avenue across from the Jacob K. Javits Center, will offer fans a way to experience their favorite and highly anticipated Freeform shows in an unprecedented way, for free with or without a New York Comic Con badge.

“Shadowhunters” Jade Wolf Take-Out Cart:

The Jade Wolf restaurant, which is featured on the series “Shadowhunters” as the New York werewolf pack’s headquarters, will be opening its to-go service during New York Comic Con. Continuing to act as a cover for mundane eyes, this restaurant will be serving fortune cookies to the public from its take-out cart. Fans who are lucky enough to receive a “prize” fortune will receive New York Comic Con exclusive premiums consisting of a Jade Wolf t-shirt or an exclusive Marvel artist-designed poster.

Schedule:

Thursday, October 5, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

“Beyond” 360 Video Booth:

Freeform will redeliver an iconic scene in the woods from season 1 of “Beyond” with a 360 video booth placing fans in the center of the location where Holden finds himself on a recurring basis, featuring his supernatural abilities. This activation is socially enabled and offers a multimedia video fans will want to immediately share. After participating in the booth, fans will receive an exclusive Marvel artist-designed “Beyond” poster.

Schedule:

Thursday, October 5, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

“Siren” Live Mermaid Exhibit:

The Bristol Cove Marine Research Center from “Siren” will showcase mermaids through a live mermaid exhibit. Fans can peek into a tank that contains a live, swimming mermaid. The exhibit will also feature mermaid/siren educational information about their history, anatomy and abilities. After viewing the exhibit, each person will receive an exclusive Marvel artist-designed “Siren” poster.

Schedule:

Thursday, October 5, 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.**

**Final exhibit viewing will be 30 minutes.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” Bodega:

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is set in New Orleans and Freeform is bringing a Big Easy style pop-up bodega to New York Comic Con. Fans will be given a tarot card, which will reveal their prize under a black light at the bodega. Each participant will receive a New York Comic Con exclusive premium including either a “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” t-shirt, Marvel artist-designed poster, a black and white cookie, or branded tote bag.

Schedule:

Thursday, October 5, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

In addition to these activations, Freeform will host previously announced show panels for “Shadowhunters,” “Beyond” and “Siren.”

Saturday, October 7

“Shadowhunters” and “Beyond”: Back-to-Back Panels

The Theatre at Madison Square Garden

Panels from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

#BeyondNYCC and #ShadowhuntersNYCC

“Siren”

Jacob K. Javits Center – Room 1A06

Panel from 4:00 – 5:15 p.m.

#SirenNYCC

For more information on New York Comic Con, visit http://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/.

