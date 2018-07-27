Lili Bourdán hosted celebrity bar at the 2018 Concern Foundation’s 44th Annual Block Party

Lili Bourdán (BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, THE NUN) hosted the celebrity bar at the 2018 Concern Foundation’s 44th Annual Block Party on Saturday July 14 at Paramount Studios.

The Nun is an upcoming American gothic supernatural horror film directed by Corin Hardy. The screenplay by Gary Dauberman is from a story by James Wan and Dauberman. It is a spin-off of 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and the fifth installment in The Conjuring series, and stars Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Lili Bourdán, and Bonnie Aarons. The film is set to release on September 7, 2018.

The Plot: In 1952 Romania, a nun, a Catholic priest and a novice, sent by the Vatican, investigate the mysterious suicidal death of a nun at the Cârta Monastery.

