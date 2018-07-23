Life Happened To Quitting Trailer: What They Had!

From first-time writer/director Elizabeth Chomko, What They Had centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.

What They Had will be in select theaters on October 12th.

Cast: Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga, Josh Lucas

Written/Directed by: Elizabeth Chomko

Produced by: Keith Kjarval, Bill Holderman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Alex Saks, Sefton Fincham, Tyler Jackson

Executive Producers: Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Shafin Diamond Tejani, Levi Sheck, Mike Rowe, Dean Buchanan, David Grace, Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Byron Wetzel

Genre: Drama

Distributor: Bleecker Street

#WhatTheyHad

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...