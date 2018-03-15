The DC Animated Universe finally releases a non Batman/Super Man related animated production. LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash hits store shelves this week, March 13 for $24 on Blu-ray, which seems pricey for a blu-ray release. This is a rare move outside the DCAU will house so even if you don’t like The Flash show DC they’ll finally do branch out into other characters beyond Batman/Superman.

In LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash, Reverse-Flash manipulates the Speed Force to put The Flash into a time loop that forces him to relive the same day over and over again – with progressively disastrous results, including losing his powers and being fired by the Justice League. The Flash must find a way to restore time to its original path and finally apprehend his worst enemy before all is lost for The Flash … and the world!

Along the route, The Flash encounters numerous new characters being introduced to the popular DC Super Heroes series, including The Atom; B’dg, a squirrel-esque Green Lantern; a pair of legendary super pets in Ace the Bat-Hound and Krypto the Super-Dog, Batman and Superman’s faithful canine pals; as well as Aquaman’s trusted seahorse, Storm.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash also features an original song, “It’s Magic,” written by Tim Kelly and Jeremy Adams, and performed with enthusiastic zest by the trio of The Flash (voiced by James Arnold Taylor), Zatanna (Kate Micucci) and Doctor Fate (Kevin Michael Richardson).

The cast of LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash features some of the top voiceover artists in the industry, led by the aforementioned Taylor, Micucci and Richardson, along with Troy Baker (Batman), Nolan North (Superman, Killer Croc), Grey Griffin (Wonder Woman, Lois Lane), Dwight Schultz (Reverse-Flash), Eric Bauza (The Atom, B’dg, Jimmy Olsen), Tom Kenny (Plastic Man, The Penguin), Phil LaMarr (Firestorm), Khary Payton (Cyborg), Vanessa Marshall (Poison Ivy), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Boomerang, Aquaman), Jason Spisak (The Joker) and Audrey Wasilewski (Mayor).

Again, the full length movie is now available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD at all your stores of choice. Support this release!

