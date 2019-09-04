Legendary Artists To Receive the Concept Art Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award!

Legendary artists H.R. Giger (Alien), Ralph McQuarrie (Star Wars), Jean “Moebius” Giraud (TRON), Ron Cobb (Back to the Future) and Syd Mead (Blade Runner) will receive the Concept Art Awards’ Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at LightBox Expo , in Pasadena.

( ) Legendary artists H.R. Giger (Alien), Ralph McQuarrie (Star Wars), Jean “Moebius” Giraud (TRON), Ron Cobb (Back to the Future), Syd Mead (Blade Runner) will be honored with the Concept Art Awards’ Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at LightBox Expo in Pasadena, CA.

The Concept Art Association will host its first annual award show: The Concept Art Awards, presented by LightBox Expo. The new industry award is the first of its kind to recognize and bring increased awareness of the role that concept artists throughout the world of movies, television, video games and more. The award ceremony is just of the highlights of LightBox Expo, a one-of-a-kind event featuring 250 of the best artists in the animation, illustration, live action and gaming industries under one roof for the ultimate celebration of art.

The Concept Art Awards honors the behind-the-scenes individuals working within the entertainment industry that help create some of the most iconic art of our time. This year, in addition to awarding excellence in student character art, student environment art, independent character art, independent environment art, and fan art, the Concept Art Awards will be awarding five Lifetime Achievement Recipients. The Recipients are H.R. Giger (Alien), Ralph McQuarrie (Star Wars), Jean “Moebius” Giraud (TRON), Ron Cobb (Back to the Future) and Syd Mead (Blade Runner). These pioneers helped shape the worlds and characters of some of the biggest science fiction and fantasy movies of the 1970s and beyond and transformed the concept art industry into what it is .

The Awards will be a celebration of the professional art created over the past year across film, series, and games. The event will be emceed by Jonah Ray (Mystery Science Theater 3000) and feature presenters such as Iain McCaig (Star Wars), Neville Page (Star Trek), Mingjue Helen Chen (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Bobby Chiu (Alice in Wonderland), Robh Ruppel (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End), Dan Luvisi and many more special guests will join the show throughout the night.

The trophies were created by CAA sponsor, Legacy Effects, and other sponsors of the night include SGX Print, Legion M, ImagineFX, Gallery Nucleus, The Writing Room, and Title Sponsor, LightBox Expo.

The Concept Art Association was created with the mission of elevating and raising the profile of concept artists, their art and their involvement in various entertainment industries. The Concept Art Association was founded by concept artist and Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, Ryan Meinerding; Talent Manager Rachel Meinerding; and Producer and Co-Founder of the BRIC Foundation, Nicole Hendrix.

Attendance to the Concept Art Awards show is free with a 3-Day or LightBox Expo pass and will be held in the Main Ballroom at the Pasadena Convention Center on th at 6:30PM.

LightBox Expo will feature 250 of the best artists in animation, illustration, live action and gaming industries under one roof for the ultimate celebration of art, including Patrick O’Keefe (Art Director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Alvin Lee (Senior Artist on League of Legends), Kei Acedera (Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland), Mike Mignola (creator of Hellboy), Daniel Arriaga (Coco), Iain McCaig (Star Wars), Crash McCreery (Jurassic Park), Pernille Orum (DC Superhero Girls), Chris Sanders (writer/director of How to Train Your Dragon), Jana Schirmer (Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios), Karla Ortiz (Dr. Strange), and more. Tickets are on sale now, and information about the event, including a full list of artists who are appearing, can be found at: https://www.lightboxexpo.com/

Learn more about the Concept Art Association and the 2019 Concept Art Awards Presented by LightBox Expo at: https://www.conceptartassociation.com/

For more information, please visit www.lightboxexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. To request interviews, contact: info@lightboxexpo.com.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...