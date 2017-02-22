Lee Daniels’ Star Scores Second Season!

Star (FOX, Wednesdays, 10/9C) – Lee Daniels’ tale of three young women who form a girl group to find musical stardom in Atlanta – has been renewed by FOX.

Three episodes remain until the first season finale, Wednesday, March 15th.

FOX ORDERS A SECOND SEASON OF “STAR”

An All-New Episode Airs Tonight on FOX

FOX has renewed the drama series STAR for a second season, it was announced today by David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

“Lee Daniels is a true visionary and he and Tom Donaghy have delivered a series with a unique and meaningful point of view,” said Madden. “Our incredible cast, led by Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, instantly infused their characters with tremendous depth and passion, and the show has proved to be both powerful and really entertaining. We are thrilled that this STAR will continue to shine for a second season.”

Delivering an average Multi-Platform audience of more than seven and a half million viewers, STAR is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business. The series features Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, BrittanTelevisiony O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown.

Only three more episodes of STAR remain before the jaw-dropping season finale, airing Wednesday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. As the season comes to a close, news of Otis’ murder continues to wreak havoc on God’s Blessings Beauty Salon and threatens to break up the family, as the girls will face life-changing decisions that could tear them apart. Special guest stars set to appear on STAR over the next four weeks include Naomi Campbell, Big Boi, Rickey Smiley, Missy Elliott and Paris Jackson.

STAR is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers of the series. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown also serve as executive producers. Chuck Pratt is an executive producer and serves as showrunner of the series. “Like” STAR on Facebook at facebook.com/STARonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @STAR and join the discussion by using #Star. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @STARonFOX.

All previously aired episodes of STAR are available on FOX NOW and On Demand to subscribers of participating pay-TV services. To learn more about FOX NOW, please visit www.foxnow.com.

