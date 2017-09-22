Kyle McLachlan Takes The Red Room With Him To The Late Late Show!

When The Late, Late Show’s host, James Corden, slips into Kyle McLachlan’s dressing room to prep him for the show, he is not expecting to visit the Black Lodge.

Before an episode of The Late Late Show, James stops by Kyle MacLachlan’s dressing room only to find himself in the Red Room at The Black Lodge from “Twin Peaks,” and discovers Kyle and Judi Dench in an unusual state.

More Late Late Show: Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CordenYouTube

Watch Full Episodes: http://bit.ly/1ENyPw4

Facebook: http://on.fb.me/19PIHLC

Twitter: http://bit.ly/1Iv0q6k

Instagram: http://bit.ly/latelategram

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights at 12:35 AM ET/11:35 PM CT. Only on CBS.