King of the Scots Trailer: Outlaw King!

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

From David Mackenzie – director of Hell or High Water – Outlaw King premieres globally on Netflix on November 9th.

OUTLAW KING

NEW TRAILER + FILM ASSETS RELEASED!

Launching Globally on Netflix November 9, 2018

FOLLOW OUTLAW KING ONLINE

www.netflix/outlawking

#OutlawKing @OutlawKing @NetflixFilm

Facebook l Twitter l Instagram

Synopsis

OUTLAW KING tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, OUTLAW KING reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

Director: David Mackenzie

Screenplay by: Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie

Additional Writing by: David Harrower and Mark Bomback

Producers: Gillian Berrie and David Mackenzie

Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Sam Spruell, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo

Like this: Like Loading...