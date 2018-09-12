Kevin Hart to Share Co-hosting Duties on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart will co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he appears on the show on Wednesday, September 19th.

NEW YORK – Sept. 12, 2018 – Comedy superstar Kevin Hart will share co-hosting duties when he appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Following the opening monologue, Hart will sit down and chat with Fallon about his upcoming comedy “Night School,” which opens in theaters on Sept. 28. The two will also join animal expert Robert Irwin, star of the new Animal Planet series featuring the Irwin family, for an always enjoyable presentation of his animal friends.

This will mark Hart’s eighth appearance on “The Tonight Show.” He has memorably participated in several fan-favorite moments with Fallon, including conquering his fear of rollercoasters at Universal Orlando Resort and visiting one of New York City’s scariest haunted houses.

Earlier this year “The Tonight Show” introduced a series of co-hosting superstars, beginning with Cardi B on April 9.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

