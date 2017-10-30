Kelsie Ballerini Performance To Be Featured On The Thankgiving Day Parade on CBS!

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, will feature a performance by the Grammy® Award nominated artist Kelsie Ballerini.

The parade – which will be telecast live from New York City on Thursday, November 23rd (9am/8C) – will also feature performances by the Broadway casts of Come From Away and Waitress.

Additional Performances Include the Broadway Casts of the

Hit Musicals “Come From Away” and “Waitress”

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, featuring a performance by GRAMMY® Award nominated recording artist Kelsea Ballerini, will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City Thursday, Nov. 23 on the CBS Television Network. The parade will be broadcast 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, live ET/8:00-11:00 AM, live CT/7:00-10:00 AM, live MT/9:00 AM-12:00 PM, delayed PT.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 57th year, the special will feature portions of the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City. Additional performances during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musicals “Come From Away” and “Waitress,” featuring GRAMMY® Award winner Jason Mraz.

GRAMMY® Award nominee Kelsea Ballerini released her first single, “Legends,” off her highly anticipated sophomore album, Unapologetically, slated for release on Nov. 3 (Black River Entertainment). Ballerini skyrocketed to stardom after releasing three consecutive platinum-certified #1 hits from her critically acclaimed debut album, The First Time – “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan” and “Dibs” – making her the only female artist in country music history, including female duos and groups, to achieve this accolade. The talented singer-songwriter also reached gold status with Top 5 hit “Yeah Boy,” after having written or co-written all 12 songs on her debut. After her 2016 headline The First Time Tour – which visited dozens of cities across the U.S. and included sold-out shows in her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn., Minneapolis, Minn., New York City, Los Angeles and more – Ballerini joined Thomas Rhett for his Home Team Tour, followed by Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good World Tour. Awarded Billboard magazine’s Rising Star title at the prestigious 2015 Women in Music event, she has continued to gain recognition by scoring her first ever ACM Award win for New Female Vocalist of the Year, the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist, multiple Radio Disney Music Awards and the American Country Countdown Award (ACCA) for Breakthrough Female of the Year.

Frazier and Knight will anchor from a site along the parade route in New York City. The beloved parade is famous for its gigantic balloons of cartoon character favorites, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country. This will mark the seventh consecutive year Frazier has hosted. Knight is hosting for the third time.

Frazier co-hosts ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT with Nancy O’Dell. The two-time Emmy Award-winning entertainment news program is in its 37th season. Prior to joining ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT as co-host, Frazier co-anchored its sister show, “The Insider.” He has appeared as an entertainment expert on news and entertainment programs, including CBS THIS MORNING, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Larry King Live,” “Nancy Grace” and “The Joy Behar Show.” Frazier began his broadcasting career as a local sports reporter. Prior to first joining ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT in 2004, he served as host of “SportsCenter,” “NBA Shoot Around” and “NBA Fastbreak.” Also, he served as a sideline reporter for the “NFL on Fox” telecasts.

Knight is a former classical ballerina and Radio City Rockette. A two-time Emmy Award nominee, Knight is currently a correspondent for ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. Additionally, she co-hosts The LadyGang podcast, which has been featured on Entertainment Weekly’s “Must List” and has seen over 15 million downloads in 2017. She was a guest advisor on “Project Runway,” and has appeared on THE TALK, “Huffington Post Live,” “Weekend Express” and “Dr. Drew.” Also, she has been a guest moderator for various panels for Vanity Fair and a judge for the 2016 Miss USA pageant. Knight is a budding fashionista with best-dressed mentions in Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Just Jared, Us Weekly, The Daily Mail, People’s Stylewatch and The New York Times.

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss (“The Tony Awards”) are executive producers for THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS. Weiss will also direct

