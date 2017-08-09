Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris LeadPerformers Named for 11th ACM Honors®!

Kelesea Ballerini, Vince Gill and Maren Morris are among the performers announced for the 11th ACM Honors.

The show, dedicated to celebrating the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, will tape on Wednesday, August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The 11TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS™ will be broadcast Friday, Sept. 15 (CBS, 9/8C).

MUSIC SUPERSTARS KELSEA BALLERINI, VINCE GILL, TOBY KEITH, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MAREN MORRIS, BRAD PAISLEY, THOMAS RHETT, HILLARY SCOTT AND GEORGE STRAIT TO PERFORM ON THE “11TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS™,” SEPT. 15 ON CBS

Music Event to Recognize 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards

Special Honorees and Off-Camera Category Winners Will Tape August 23 at the Historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Music superstars Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and George Strait will take the stage to perform at the 11TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS™, to be broadcast Friday, Sept. 15 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show, dedicated to celebrating the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, will tape on Wednesday, August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

As previously announced, Special Award recipients celebrated at the 11TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS™ will include Kelsea Ballerini (Gene Weed Milestone Award), Toby Keith (Poet’s Award), Bob Kingsley (Mae Boren Axton Service Award), Reba McEntire (Mae Boren Axton Service Award), “Nashville” (Tex Ritter Film Award), Dolly Parton (Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award), Shel Silverstein (Poet’s Award, awarded posthumously) and George Strait (Cliffie Stone Icon Award). The evening will also honor winners of the Industry and Studio Recording Awards, along with the first female Songwriter of the Year Award winner, Lori McKenna.

The Academy of Country Music will present trophies to previously announced Special Award recipients Eric Church (Merle Haggard Spirit Award) and Willie Nelson (Poet’s Award) at a later date.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit www.ACMcountry.com.

ACM Honors™ will be produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.

RATING: To Be Announced

Official CBS website: http://www.cbs.com/acmhonors

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AcademyOfCountryMusic/?fref=ts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ACMawards

Instagram: @acmawards

CBS Tweet: https://twitter.com/CBSTweet

Like this: Like Loading...