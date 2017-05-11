Kelly Clarkson Joins The Voice’s Coaches!

Three-time Grammy®-winner Kelly Clarkson has been named The Voice’s newest coach – joining Blake Shelton and Adam Devine on the show’s revolving chairs for season 14.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – May 11, 2017 – Global superstar and three-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson is set to join NBC’s “The Voice” for the show’s 14th season. She will be joined by fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on the network’s three-time Emmy Award-winning series.

A fourth coach will be named at a later date.

“I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice’ at NBC,” Clarkson said. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

“Kelly has been a part of ‘The Voice’ family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice.’”

On Wednesday multi-award winner Jennifer Hudson was named as a coach for the 13th season of “The Voice,” which will air in the fall. She will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

A longtime fan of “The Voice,” Clarkson, who crosses many musical genres, including rock, pop and country, served as an adviser to Blake Shelton’s artists during the show’s second season. Clarkson and Shelton would go on to collaborate on the single “There’s a New Kid in Town” on his “Cheers, It’s Christmas” album.

Clarkson has released six studio albums, one greatest hits album, and one holiday album; has sold more than 21 million albums worldwide; and has placed 10 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and one CMA Award. Clarkson’s sixth studio album, “Piece by Piece,” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, marking her third #1 debut. “Piece by Piece” garnered two 2016 Grammy nominations (Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance for her hit single “Heartbeat Song”).

Clarkson’s 2011 release, “Stronger,” was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and produced the smash singles “Mr. Know It All” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which mark her ninth and 10th Top 10 hits. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” was #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks (three weeks total), marking her third #1 on the Hot 100 chart. In 2013, she released her first holiday album, “Wrapped in Red,” which debuted at #3, was the biggest holiday album debut for a female artist since 2010, and is certified Platinum.

Clarkson is currently in the studio working on her highly anticipated new album, her first for Atlantic Records, which will be released later this year. The album will draw from the inspiration of soul and R&B as the foundation to her endearing lyrics and powerhouse vocals. Clarkson also recently released her first children’s picture book, “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby,” which debuted at #7 on The New York Times Bestsellers list for children’s picture books.