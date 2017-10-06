Keanu Reeves Vehicle Replicas Presents First Trailer at NYCC 2017!

The film hasn’t even finished shooting but the first trailer for Replicas – starring Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch and Alice Eve – was unleashed on an unsuspecting New York Comic-Con 2017 audience this evening.

Replicas is the story of a scientist whose family dies in a car accident just before he makes the breakthrough to transfer human consciousness to a computer – so he creates clones of them with one heartbreaking exception…

Replicas’ release date is TBD. The trailer is propulsive.

In this sci-fi thriller, neuro-scientist William Foster (Keanu Reeves) is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash. Desperate to resurrect them, William recruits fellow scientist Ed Whittle (Thomas Middleditch) to help him secretly clone their bodies and create replicas. But he soon faces a “Sophie’s choice” when it turns out that they can only bring three of the four family members back to life. Sci-fi Thriller

Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff

Writers: Stephen Hamel (story), Chad St. John (screenplay)

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch

Like this: Like Loading...