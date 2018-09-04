Justice Featurette: Peppermint!

After a corrupt judge and dirty cops fail her when her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting, Riley North takes five years to turn herself into a machine and sets out to avenge them.

Peppermint stars Jennifer Garner as Riley North and is directed by Pierre Morel (Taken). It opens on September 7th.

Garner and Morel talk about the film in the featurette below.

Peppermint is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force – eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI- as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.

In Theaters Friday

Cast: Jennifer Garner, John Ortiz, John Gallagher Jr., Juan Pablo Raba

Writer: Chad St. John

Director: Pierre Morel

Producers: Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Eric Reid, Richard Wright

