Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied Trailer: The Last Full Measure!

The denial of the Medal of Honor to an Air Force medic who saved sixty lives during the Vietnam War leads to a stunning revelation in The Last Full Measure.

The Last Full Measure – starring Sebastain Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson – will be in theaters January 24, 2020.

THE LAST FULL MEASURE tells the true story of William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a Vietnam War hero of the highest order, an Air Force medic who personally saved over sixty men. Offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of the combat zone, Pitsenbarger stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers before making the ultimate sacrifice in the bloodiest battle of the war. Twenty years later, respected Pentagon aide Scott Huffman (Sebastien Stan) on a career fast-track is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his commanding officer (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer & Diane Ladd). Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger’s courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.

Directed by

Todd Robinson

Written by

Todd Robinson

Starring

Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt with Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson, co-starring Peter Fonda, LisaGay Hamilton, Jeremy Irvine, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan, Linus Roache, John Savage, Alison Sudol and Bradley Whitford

