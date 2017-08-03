Just Tryin’ To Get a Haircut Trailer: Narcos: Season 3!

Cocaine cartels are all about succession: That day Pablo went down, the Cali Cartel became public enemy number one. They called themselves the Gentlemen of Cali – the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of.

Check out the new trailer for Narcos season 3, premiering globally on Netflix on September 1st:

“Narcos” Season Three Synopsis:

Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.

Meet the Kings:

Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela ( Damian Alcazar )- leader of Cali Cartel, “boss of bosses”

Just as Gilberto announces a bold plan to walk away from the business, DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) enlists the help of American and Colombian law enforcement to take it down. This season opens up a complex and ruthless world of new figures.

Other new players include:

Jorge Salcedo ( Matias Varela )- Cali’s head of security who prioritizes his wife and kids’ protection over his bosses

This time around, all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents – a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late.

