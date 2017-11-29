Just In Time For Christmas: VIZ Announces Sailor Moon Crystal Set 3 Limited Edition!

VIZ Media has announced the date for the home media release of the Sailor Moon Crystal Set 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features Act 27-38 (13 Episodes, 27-39) will be in stores on December 5th.

San Francisco, CA, November 28, 2017 â€“ VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 on December 5th.

The latest Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features Act 27-38 (13 Episodes, 27-39) of the celebrated reboot of the classic anime series, based on Naoko Takeuchi’s original Sailor Moon manga series along with a host of bonus content. SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 will also be available as a Standard Edition DVD-only set.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN; Standard Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD-only Set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection (two DVDs & two Blu-ray discs), packaged with an exclusive chipboard box. The Combo Pack contains three full-color collectible art cards and a premium full-color art booklet featuring episode summaries, a digital art gallery, interviews with the English voice cast, clean opening and closing segments, and more. Blu-ray episodes are presented in 1080p HD video format.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection (two DVDs & two Blu-ray discs). Blu-ray episodes are presented in 1080p HD video format and includes special feature interviews with the English voice cast, a digital art gallery, clean opening and closing segments, and more.

The SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3 Standard DVD Set features two discs with beautifully illustrated variant O-card packaging and specialty foil printing. Episodes will be presented in 480p standard video format, with special features that include clean opening and closing segments.

In SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Season 3 Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians face a new threatâ€”this time from outer space! When a strange phenomenon starts turning people into monsters, Usagi and her friends learn that a secret organization called the Death Busters is responsible. Led by their all-powerful ruler Master Pharaoh 90, these alien beings are determined to invade Earth to make it their second home. Will the two mysterious Guardians calling themselves Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune be the key to Sailor Moonâ€™s victoryâ€”or her doom? And what is their connection to the prophetic dreams warning of the coming destruction? With the fate of the world hanging in balance, Sailor Moonâ€™s resolve to protect all life will be put to its ultimate test!

Fans are also invited to enjoy the original, classic SAILOR MOON anime series available now from VIZ Media as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as a multi-disc Standard Edition DVD Sets.

For additional information on SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL, SAILOR MOON or other anime titles distributed by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

