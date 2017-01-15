Just Believe Trailer: Sleight!

The new trailer for BH Tilt’s Sleight – starring Jacob Latimore (the only good thing about Collateral Beauty) – is a trip, filling in detail only hinted at in last month’s 40-second teaser.

It appears, at first glance , to be a DIY superhero origin, but look more closely and it’s the story of a kid who has to take on the responsibilities of adulthood way too fast – with amazing powers being a metaphor for individual growth.

Check it out after the break.

SLEIGHT – OFFICIAL TRAILER (2017) – YouTube

On April 7, a new legend begins. Watch the full trailer for SLEIGHT now. #SleightMovie A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. Sleight stars Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata, and Storm Reid. Subscribe to BH Tilt: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt7…

