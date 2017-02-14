Just Another Day at Belko Trailer: The Belko Experiment!

The Belko Experiment has been described as a mix of Battle Royale and Office Space – exactly the kind of wigged out combination that you can expect from writer James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Given the choice of killing 30 of their fellow workers, or having 60 of themn killed for non-compliance, the employees of Belko Industries discuss their options in a new clip from the Orion Pictures film.

The Belko Experiment opens on March 17th.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – CLIP #1 “DISCUSS OUR OPTIONS” – YouTube

Option 1: Kill. Option 2: Be killed. Just another day at Belko Industries. Watch this new clip from The Belko Experiment, in theaters March 17. In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The Belko Experiment stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker. Subscribe to BH Tilt: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYt7…

Like The Belko Experiment on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBelkoExpe…

Follow The Belko Experiment on Twitter: www.twitter.com/BHTilt

Instagram: @BHTilt

Like this: Like Loading...